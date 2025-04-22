Anurag Kashyap’s remarks triggered widespread backlash, drawing criticism from many quarters.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has publicly apologized to the Brahmin community for his earlier remarks that were considered offensive. He admitted that he spoke out of anger and lost control, expressing regret over his choice of words.

He took to Instagram and wrote in Hindi, “I forgot my limits while answering someone in anger. And bad-mouthing the entire Brahmin community, the same community of which all the people have been in my life, are still there and contribute a lot, they all have been hurt. My family is hurt. Many intellectuals, whom I respect, are hurt by my anger and the way I speak. By saying such a thing myself, I diverted my own thoughts from the issue”

He further mentioned, “I sincerely apologise to the Brahmin community to whom I did not want to say this, but in a fit of rage wrote a nasty comment while replying to someone. I apologise to all my fellow colleagues, to my family and to the society for the way I spoke. I'll work on it. I'll work on my anger to ensure this doesn’t happen again. And if I have to talk about the issue, I will use the right words. I hope you do forgive me”.

The backlash began after Anurag Kashyap responded to criticism surrounding his film Phule, a biopic on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. His remark, perceived by many as casteist, led to public outrage and demands for legal action.

Following the controversy, Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, along with his family and colleagues, received rape and death threats from online trolls. The director also faced legal action as an FIR was filed against him in Jaipur for the use of abusive language towards the community.

