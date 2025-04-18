Anurag Kashyap has finally reacted to the backlash he received for his remark on the Brahmin community. However, Anurag stated that he has apologised not for his remark, but for the safety of his people.

Anurag Kashyap has apologised for his casteist remark on the Brahmin community and stated on his Instagram. On Friday night, Anurag shared a note on his Instagram and revealed that he apologised not for his comment, but to protect his people. The Gangs of Wasseypur director revealed that ever since he made the offensive remark on Brahmin, his daughter, friends, and colleagues are receiving death and rape threats from 'kingpins of sanskar'. Dev D director also clarified that he is not taking back his words, but he apologised for hurting the religious sentiments.

In the note, Anurag wrote, "This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar. So kahi hui baat wapis nahin li ja sakti aur na loonga lekin mujhe jo gaali dena hai do. Mere parivaar ne na kuchh kaha hai na kahta hai. Isliye agar mujhse maafi hi chaahiye to ye meri apology hai . Brahmin log, auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskar to shastron mein bhi hai, sirf manuwaad mein nahin hai. Aap kaun se Brahmin ho tay kar lo. Baaki meri taraf se maafi (So the things said cannot be taken back, and I will not take them back, but you can abuse me as much as you want. My family has neither said anything nor will say anything. So if you want forgiveness from me, then this is my apology. Brahmin people, forgive the women, this much sanskar is there in the scriptures also. Decide which Brahmin you are. For the rest, forgive me from my side)."

Soon after this statement, he dropped another post with a photo creative where he's been called a 'motherf***er'. He shared the photo with the caption, "Itna pyaar mere pyaare sanskaari Brahminon se... bahut bahut dhanyawaad."

What exactly happened?

With the ongoing protest and delay over Phule, Anurag Kashyap expressed his strong opinion on Brahmins, and went on to say 'Brahmin pe mein mootunga, koi problem'. Since then, he's been at the receiving end of trolls, abuses, and backlash. Even legal complaint has been filed against the director.