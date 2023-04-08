Search icon
Watch: Anurag Basu treats Anupam Kher to egg dosa on Metro In Dino sets, actor appreciates filmmaker's cooking skills

Anurag Basu prepares delicious dosa for Anupam Kher, and his impressive cooking skills leaves actor awestruck.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Watch: Anurag Basu treats Anupam Kher to egg dosa on Metro In Dino sets, actor appreciates filmmaker's cooking skills
Anurag Basu-Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher is currently filming for Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and the director knows how to keep his actors happy. Anupam is elated as his director gave him a treat of yummy egg dosa. In the midst of shoot, Anurag prepares dosa for Kher, and the actor called his team to record it. 

Anupam shared the video on his social media and wrote in Hindi, "Aaj ki taza khabar, Anurag Bash ne #MetroInDino ke set par Anupam Kher ke liye banaya anda dosa. Dekhiye, sekhiye, khaiye aur maza lijiye. Anupam ne anda dosa khakar ki Anurag ki bhar-pet taarif. Film mein role bhi aacha diya aur plate mein dosa bhi jabardast. Hahaha. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Anurag babu ki jai ho. (Breaking news, Anurag Basu cooked dosa for Anupam Kher on Metro In Dino sets. See, learn, eat and enjoy. Anupam relished dosa and praised Anurag's cooking skills. The director gave me an interesting role and cooked delicious dosa for me. Anything can happen)." 

Apart from the actor, several netizens were impressed with Basu's cooking skills. A netizen wrote, "All rounder humare anurag sir." Another netizen wrote, "Wah Anurag sir..kya sahi dosa banaya hai perrrfecttt (A perfect dosa by Anurag sir)." A user joked, "Yah to side business hai Baba (This is side business)." Another user wrote, "That was amazing....will try this too @anuragbasuofficial Sir.. Thank you @anupampkher Sir." 

On the work front, Anupam was last seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa. The actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency. Apart from Metro In Dino, Anurag Basu will also direct Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. Speaking about Metro In Dino, Anurag Basu’s anthology, stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal in primary roles.

