Anurag Basu has revealed the real reason why Triptii Dimri has left the romantic film with Kartik Aaryan, which was earlier supposed to the titled Aashiqui 3.

In 2022, it was announced that Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan will collaborate for Aashiqui 3, the third installment in the Aashiqui franchise. In 2023, it was rumoured that Triptii Dimri was cast as the leading lady in the film. However, recent reports claimed that Triptii has been dropped from the film due to her "overtly sexualised" and "too exposed" image after doing intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster Animal.

Now, in his latest interview, Anurag Basu has clarified that Triptii was not replaced because of her image, but due to the scheduling conflicts. The filmmaker, who has directed critically and commerciall acclaimed films like Gangster, Barfi, and Life in a Metro, also added that Aashiqui 3 will get a new title.

Speaking to HT City, Basu stated, "I don’t know what’s the film called right now, the shoot starts this month. We have not finalised the female lead right now, it will be announced in a week." Sharing the real reason why Triptii was replaced from the film, the director stated, "Image was not the reason. I am the last person to judge an actor on the basis of the other characters they have played on screen. Aashiqui was not even the story anymore. I don’t know the source of these stories which came out. Most important thing is dates. Triptii is shooting for a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, and my film goes on floors this month too. She is still my best friend, I really like her as an actress. You should ask her too what happened."

Triptii Dimri is currently shooting for an untitled film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, which also stars Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, and Vikrant Massey. Tentatively titled Arjun Ustara, the film is slated to release in the theatres on December 5 this year. Triptii also has Karan Johar's production Dhadak 2 in her pipeline, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi.