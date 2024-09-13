Twitter
Anupria Goenka opens up on her intimate scenes with Rahul Bose in Berlin: 'He was so...'

Apart from Anupria Goenka and Rahul Bose, Berlin also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh in the leading roles. The spy thriller premieres on ZEE5 on September 13.

Aman Wadhwa

Sep 13, 2024

Anupria Goenka opens up on her intimate scenes with Rahul Bose in Berlin: 'He was so...'
Anupria Goenka-Rahul Bose/Instagram
The upcoming spy thriller Berlin features Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, and Anupria Goenka in the leading roles. In the film, Anupria's character tries to honey trap Rahul's character through a series of their intimate photos. In a recent interview, the 37-year-old actress shared that shooting the intimate scenes with the 57-year-old actor made her feel uncomfortable.

Talking to News18, the War actress said, "Rahul, who is known to be a method actor, said, ‘I don’t know her. I’m seeing her for the first time.’ If you ask him now, he’ll claim he had it all under control, but honestly, he was so flustered. Here was this brilliant actor, someone who’s done all kinds of roles, and yet he was a bit shy that day because we had to shoot an intimate scene! We weren’t technically filming, just posing for some photos. I can’t tell you how shy he was, and I loved watching him like that! The fan girl in me quickly turned into someone who was teasing him."

"For someone who’s always talking, he was so quiet that day. It was just me and Atul (Sabharwal), our director, figuring out the scene while Rahul was like an object we moved around for the shots. He even joked about me being taller than him, and I told him to put on a pair of heels. The pictures turned out beautifully, even though it was an uncomfortable situation. We had just met for the first time, and I had to appear confident, like I had control over the scene, without letting my nerves show. It was quite an experience", Anupria concluded.

Berlin is directed by Atul Sabharwal, who has previosuly helmed Bobby Deol-starrer Class of '83, Arjun Kapoor's Aurangzeb, and the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer TV show Powder. Produced by Zee Studios and Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures, the upcoming film will start streaming on ZEE5 on September 13.

