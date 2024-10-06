Anupamaa's Muskan Bamne shares expectations from Bigg Boss 18, says she had to do Salman's show because...| Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Muskan Bamne reveals why she said yes to Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 18

Anupamaa-fame actress Muskan Bamne is all set to compete and at the same time entertain the audience with her personality in the show. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Muskan Bamne, who grew to fame playing the role of Pakhi in the hit television show, talked about her expectations from Bigg Boss 18 and revealed why she said yes to the show.

Talking about the reason behind saying yes to the show, Muskan Bamne said, “I have done a lot of TV but not a reality show and so I thought let’s try it once. I had to do this as it’s a huge opportunity.” The actress further revealed that she is excited to meet Salman Khan and make new friends in the house. She also said that she doesn’t think she’ll find anything challenging to do in the house and will try her best not to get scolded by Salman Khan.

When asked about her expectations from the show, Muskan said, “As a person, I’ll be able to grow more because there will be so many different people, and will get to know them. And as we all know this is Bigg Boss, a log of audience watches this show so I’ll have a lot of options after this and I am looking forward to it.”

Muskan made her acting debut in the Bollywood movie Haseena Parkar which also starred Shraddha Kapoor. She has also worked with Kajol in the movie Helicopter Eela. She left Anupamaa after the show took a leap as she didn’t want to play the role of a mother after the leap.

About Bigg Boss 18

Apart from Muskan, TV stars like Vivian Dsena, Shehzada Dhami, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik will also be a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The show will air on JioCinema and Colors at 10 pm from Monday to Friday and at 9 pm on weekends.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.