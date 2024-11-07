Days after Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter accused the TV star of 'physically and mentally abusing her and her mother', the actress broke the silence and made a strong statement.

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa is making headlines for the accusations made by her stepdaughter Esha Verma. However, the TV star is unaffected by all these claims and accusations. On Wednesday, Rupali was seen filming for a fun behind-the-scene segment of her show, Anupamaa. In this segment, videos of Rupali having a ball on sets surfaced online and went viral on the internet.

On her Instagram Stories, Rupali shared videos performing Garba on the sets of Anupamaa. Rupali captioned the videos she reposted on her Instagram Stories, “Love, laughter and positivity always." In another post, Ganguly was seen hula hooping with her Anupamaa co-star. Reposting the video, Rupali wrote, “Blessed to be surrounded by love and smiles."

Claims by Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rupali Ganguly's step-daughter Esha accused Anupamaa star of physically, and mentally abusing her and her mother. Eisha said, “I don’t know what Rupali and Ashwin will now say further about these allegations and comments. I know my father has said something on Twitter now X. He said that Rupali was not involved, and that is the biggest lie because Rupali was the one who came to my house in New Jersey and slept on my mother’s bed—the bed that my father and mother shared. She has done so much, physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally, abusing me and my mom."

Rupali Ganguly's husband on the accusations by Eisha Verma

The actress' husband, Ashwin Verma, has defended her. In a tweet, Ashwin wrote, “I do have two daughters from previous relationships, something Rupali and I have always been open about that I care a great deal about. I understand that my younger daughter still holds a lot of hurt about the dissolution of her parent’s relationship as divorce is a difficult experience that can greatly affect and harm the children of that marriage."

Also read: Rupali Ganguly's step-daughter says Anupamaa star 'physically, mentally abused' her, her mother: 'She was the one who..'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.