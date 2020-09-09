'Anupamaa' actor Rupali Ganguly reveals how she bagged Monisha's role in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is a show everyone loves and remembers for its unique characters be it socialite Maya (Ratna Pathak Shah), middle-class Monisha (Rupali Ganguly), Naradmuni Indravadan (Satish Shah), simpleton Sahil (Sumeet Raghavan), or quirky Rosesh (Rajesh Kumar) — everyone has a separate fan-base and we love them all.

Sometime back, the five lead cast members had gathered for a virtual get-together where Rupali spoke about Monisha Sarabhai audition for the show.

"Script reading ke baad jab maine pucha sasur kaun bane hai, to bola Satish ji aur beta kaun hai to Sumeet. Mujhe laga mujhe negative role hi offer karenge. (I asked) Par main Sumeet ki maa kaise lagungi? To he called up Aatish bhai in front of me and said, 'Yeh mujhko puch rahi hai aisa.' To unhone mujhe sankraman ke liye bulaya. To meri Indica hoti thi. Indica mein saaman sab bhara hota tha to main gaadi aise (mimicks, crouching in a corner) chalati thi. (After script narration, I asked who is playing father-in-law? He said, Satish Shah and son? Sumeet. I thought its a negative role and I had asked, 'How will I play mother to Sumeet?' So, he called up Aatish bhai in front of me and said, 'She is asking me this'. So, the next day, he called me for a meeting. That time I owned an Indica (car). It was always filled with some or other things. So, I used to crouch and drive)."

She further added, "To main bahar nikali. Main Sanjeevani wale dress mein gayi thi wo suit-woot peheke, short hair ekdam. Aur gaadi mein se nikali aur gir gayi. To Aatish bhai ne pucha ye teri gaadi aisi hi rehti hai? Maine bola kabhi kabhi rehti hai. To bole nai aise humesha rehti hogi. Maine bola haan, humesha rehti hai. To bole theek hai, audition nahi karna hai (I reached in my Sanjeevani get up and as soon as I stepped out of the car, I fell. So, Aatish sir asked me whether my car is always this messy. I said, 'Sometimes.' But he insisted again, and I said, 'Yes.' So he then said, 'There's no need for an audition')."

On the work front, Rupali Ganguly is currently playing the titular character of Anupamaa in the Rajan Shahi show which is quite a treat for her fans.