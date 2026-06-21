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Anupam Kher was cast as Mogambo in Mr India, Anil Kapoor got him replaced with Amrish Puri

Mogambo continues to remain one of the most iconic villains in the history of Indian cinema. His famous dialogue, 'Mogambo Khush Hua', has been inked in the memory of movie buffs. The 1987 film Mr India starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri in the leading roles.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 09:24 PM IST

Anupam Kher was cast as Mogambo in Mr India, Anil Kapoor got him replaced with Amrish Puri
Amrish Puri as Mogambo and Anupam Kher
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It is almost impossible to picture anyone other than Amrish Puri as the menacing Mogambo in Mr India. But in a surprising twist, Anupam Kher was originally in the running for the iconic role. However, it was Anil Kapoor because of him Kher was replaced in the film. The veteran actor made the shocking revelation as Anil's daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor, and his nephew, Arjun Kapoor, appeared as guests on his show, The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, in 2014.

Sharing the incident, Kher recalled that Javed (Javed Akhtar) told him that Amrish Puri would be playing Mogambo in the movie. "I felt really bad," he said. Over the years, Kher ended up becoming very good friends with Anil, and he finally confessed that it was he who got Kher out of the movie. "See, I did a good thing na. Amrish Ji did such a fantastic job as Mogambo," Anil told Kher. 

Mogambo continues to remain one of the most iconic villains in the history of Indian cinema. His famous dialogue, 'Mogambo Khush Hua', has been inked in the memory of movie buffs. Made under the direction of Shekhar Kapur and produced jointly by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor under the Narsimha Enterprises banner, Mr India featured Anil, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri in the leading roles.

The 1987 film is based on Arun Verma (Anil), a humble violinist who takes care of orphaned children. He stumbles upon a special cloaking device and becomes the superhero Mr India to fight crime and protect the innocent. He is joined by the spirited journalist Seema Sahni (Sridevi). Together, they stand against the evil Mogambo, who threatens the nation with his destructive ambitions. Mr India is remembered for its mix of emotion, action, and fantasy, along with its iconic performances and unforgettable dialogues.

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