Anupam Kher teams up with this Game Of Thrones star for his directorial Tanvi The Great

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Jio to get tough competition from this BSNL plan, will provide 395 days validity for just Rs...

Viral video: Baby turtles leave adorable footprints as they head to ocean, internet loves it

PM Modi to visit Ukraine today: What can be expected?

'Terrifying': Giant python attacks man’s private parts in Thailand, details here

Meet billionaire's daughter who fell in love with a common man, rejected property worth Rs 2500 crores, she is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani's Jio to get tough competition from this BSNL plan, will provide 395 days validity for just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio to get tough competition from this BSNL plan, will provide 395 days validity for just Rs...

Viral video: Baby turtles leave adorable footprints as they head to ocean, internet loves it

Viral video: Baby turtles leave adorable footprints as they head to ocean, internet loves it

Meet billionaire's daughter who fell in love with a common man, rejected property worth Rs 2500 crores, she is..

Meet billionaire's daughter who fell in love with a common man, rejected property worth Rs 2500 crores, she is..

5 stunning pictures of Jupiter shared by NASA

5 stunning pictures of Jupiter shared by NASA

9 terrifying incidents happened on film sets

9 terrifying incidents happened on film sets

Most peaceful animals in the world

Most peaceful animals in the world

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet actor, who became overnight star with one hit, then left films after 20 flops in 8 years; now runs juice business

Meet actor, who became overnight star with one hit, then left films after 20 flops in 8 years; now runs juice business

Anupam Kher teams up with this Game Of Thrones star for his directorial Tanvi The Great

Anupam Kher teams up with this Game Of Thrones star for his directorial Tanvi The Great

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question that made Nareshi Meena quit Big B's show?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question that made Nareshi Meena quit Big B's show?

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anupam Kher teams up with this Game Of Thrones star for his directorial Tanvi The Great

Anupam Kher surprised fans as he announced that this Game of Thrones star will be a part of his upcoming directorial.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 06:48 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Anupam Kher teams up with this Game Of Thrones star for his directorial Tanvi The Great
Anupam Kher teams up with Iain Glen
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an exciting development for cinema enthusiasts, veteran actor Anupam Kher has officially announced that lain Glen, known for his role in Game of Thrones, will be starring in his upcoming film, Tanvi The Great.  The announcement has been met with enthusiasm from both actors, marking a notable collaboration in the film industry.

7ujlr took to social media to share the news, posting a video in which they are seen talking and sharing excitement about the collaboration. "Ladies and Gentlemen! Since our pic went viral from the sets of #TanviTheGreat yesterday, both #lainGlen and I decided to announce to the world our collaboration for the film," Kher wrote in his post. He further expressed his admiration for Glen, stating, "On a personal note, I feel delighted and privileged to have #lain act in my directorial venture. I have been an admirer of his brilliance on stage and on screen and of course of #GameOfThrones!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In response, lain Glen praised Kher and expressed his joy at being part of the project. "Anupam is a very special man. It's impossible to spend any time with him without your view of the world being enriched," Glen remarked. He also conveyed his excitement about his debut in Indian cinema, adding, "I'm so happy to be part of his film #TanviTheGreat. And my first time in India. A beautiful country with beautiful people."

The collaboration between Kher and Glen is not entirely new, as the two actors previously worked together on the BBC drama Mrs Wilson. Their reunion in Tanvi The Great is highly anticipated, with the film promising to deliver a compelling cinematic experience.

Tanvi The Great will feature music composed by MM Keeravani, the acclaimed Oscar-winning composer known for his work on RRR. Additionally, the film's sound design will be handled by Resul Pookutty, an Academy Award winner recognised for his work on 'Slumdog Millionaire' The project is being directed and produced by Anupam Kher Studio.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI) 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan, 31, suffers heart attack due to...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan, 31, suffers heart attack due to...

Andhra Pradesh: 15 dead, several injured in reactor explosion at pharma company in Anakapalle

Andhra Pradesh: 15 dead, several injured in reactor explosion at pharma company in Anakapalle

'Everything was altered when...': SG Tushar Mehta tells SC as it resumes hearing on Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

'Everything was altered when...': SG Tushar Mehta tells SC as it resumes hearing on Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

800 channels, 13 OTT apps and more: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new plan for these users at just...

800 channels, 13 OTT apps and more: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new plan for these users at just...

'Ye dialogue mein problem...': Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik reacts to CBFC editing out Neha Kakkar joke

'Ye dialogue mein problem...': Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik reacts to CBFC editing out Neha Kakkar joke

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Mizoram

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's top medal contenders

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement