Anupam Kher taunts Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure, says 'if you have said something...'

Anupam Kher-Aamir Khan/File photos

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been one of the biggest commercial flops of the year as the Advait Chandan directorial has not managed to bring the audience to the theatres and has only managed to collect around Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Now, Anupam Kher, who starred in one of this year's blockbusters The Kashmir Files, has taunted Aamir on the failure of his film and also talked about the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend on social media, which has been said as one of the main reasons behind the dismal performance of the film released on August 11 along with Raksha Bandhan.

Talking to IndiaToday.in, Kher said, “If someone one feels that they should start a trend, they are free to do so. There are new trends on Twitter every day. If you have said something in the past, it will surely haunt you", referring to the controversial "intolerance" comments made by Aamir in the past.

Talking about The Kashmir Files, the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. Apart from Kher, the hard-hitting drama also features Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Pallavi Joshi, and Prakash Belavadi in pivotal roles.



Meanwhile, Anupam Kher was most recently seen in the Telugu supernatural mystery thriller Karthikeya 2 headlined by Nikhil Siddharth. Released on August 13, Kathikeya 2 has caused havoc as the Hindi version of the film has defeated Laal Singh Chaddha and even Raksha Bandhan at the box office. The film, whose central plot revolves around the quest to find Lord Krishna's anklet in the sunken city of Dwarka, is being loved by the audience.