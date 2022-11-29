Search icon
Anupam Kher slams Nadav Lapid's comment on The Kashmir Files, says 'if holocaust was right....'

With a strong statement, Anupam Kher slammed Latin filmmaker views on The Kashmir Files, and he called it 'shameful and pre-planned.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 09:13 AM IST

Anupam Kher slammed the Israeli filmmaker and IFFI 2022 Jury Head Nadav Lapid's comment on The Kashmir Files and called it a 'shameful and pre-planned' tactic to sabotage the film. Kher was spotted seeking blessings of Lord Ganesha at the Siddhivinayak temple for his upcoming film. After getting surrounded by the media, Kher was asked to comment about Lapid's views, of calling his movie a 'vulgar and propaganda' film. 

Although Kher stated that he will share his detailed view soon, he added that it was shameful of Lapid to give out such comments. Citing the example of the inhumane Holocaust of European Jews genocide, Kher added, ".If the holocaust is true, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is a truth too." Anupam further added that it looked like a pre-planned tactic to sabotage the film at a global lever, and it's shameful that Nadav made such comments. At last, Kher stated, "Ganpati bappa unko sat-bhuddhi de" 

Nadav shared his thoughts about The Kashmir Files at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 (International Film Festival). Soon, the video from the closing ceremony went viral, and people started calling out Nadav for making such comments. 

Speaking on behalf of the jury, the Israeli writer and film director said at the closing ceremony, "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for the artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to share open disfeelings with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion."

Apart from Nadav, the IFFI 2022 jury comprised the American film producer Jinko Gotoh, French documentary filmmaker Javier Angulo Barturen, French editor Pascale Chavance, and the National Award-winning Indian writer-director Sudipto Sen. Lapid was also among the jury of the International Critics’ Week section of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

