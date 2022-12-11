Anupam Kher shares unseen photos with Dilip Kumar from Karma sets as he remembers latter on 100th birth anniversary

Anupam Kher/Twitter

On Sunday, December 11, Anupam Kher remembered the legendary actor Dilip Kumar on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary as he shared unseen photos with him from the sets of Subhash Ghai's 1986 patriotic drama Karma on his social media handles.

Along with a couple of photos, The Kashmir Files actor wrote in Hindi, "Aaj Dilip Kumar ji ka 100th janamdin hai. Subhash Ghai ji ne mujhe Karma mein Dr Dang ka role dekar shayad ek ache actor se star bana diya. Par ye Dilip Sahab ki jaduyi shaksiyat ka kamaal tha jisne mujhe wo audha dilaya. Main taa-umra unka shukra guzar rahunga unka aashirwaad hamesha mere sath hai (Today is Dilip Kumar Ji's 100th birthday. Subhash Ghai ji gave me the role of Dr. Dang in Karma and perhaps made me a star from a good actor. But it was the magic of Dilip Sahab's magical personality that got me that status! I will be forever grateful to him. His blessings are always with me!).

आज दिलीप कुमार जी का 100वाँ जन्मदिन है। सुभाष घई जी ने मुझे कर्मा में डॉक्टर डैंग का रोल देकर शायद एक अच्छे एक्टर से स्टार बना दिया।पर ये दिलीप साहब की जादुई शख़्सियत का कमाल था जिसने मुझे वो ओहदा दिलाया! मैं ताउम्र उनका शुक्रगुज़ार रहूँगा। उनका आशीर्वाद हमेशा मेरे साथ है! pic.twitter.com/Qr2jgXfZcc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 11, 2022

Also featuring Nutan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, and Poonam Dhillon, Karma was the highest-grossing film of the year. Laxmikant Pyarelal and Anand Bakshi's soundtrack also became popular, especially the song Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge Aye Watan Tere Liye, which is still the first choice on festivals like Independence Day and Republic Day.



For the unversed, Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021, in Mumbai at the age of 98. He was laid to rest with full state honours at Mumbai's Juhu cemetery. His acting career spanned over six decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee featured in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies such as Devdas, Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Ram Aur Shyam, Madhumati, Saudagar, and many more.

On the other hand, Kher was recently seen in the family entertainer film Uunchai along with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra. The film marked Sooraj Barjatya's comeback to direction after seven years since his last release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo featuring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor.