Anupam Kher shares parents' vintage photo, The Kashmir Files star Darshan Kumar, Kangana Ranaut react

Anupam Kher

The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher owns interesting social media accounts. Kher always treats his fans with some interesting, unseen, vintage photos, and his followers love embracing them.

Anupam shared a throwback picture of his parents on his social media account. Taking to Instagram, Anupam wrote, "Pushkar and Dulari post wedding pic! Found from dad's old trunk. Father used to hum this song after having a peg. #Parents #Memories #Dulari #1957."

In the picture, Anupam's late father Pushkar Nath Kher can be seen reading a book while his mother Dulari is seen standing back and looking at the camera. Kher patched his father's favourite song 'Jane who kaise log the' from the movie Pyaasa as background music for the post. Among several fans, a few celebrities also commented on the photo, and it was a treat for their eyes. Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Beautiful (heart emoji)." Darshan Kumar dropped hearts emoji.

Yesterday, Anupam completed 37 years of marriage with Kiron Kher and the veteran star celebrated his wedding anniversary with his digital family. To mark his wedding anniversary, the actor shared an unseen, vintage photo from their wedding on his Instagram. The photo showed the varmala moment of the couple, and they both got married in Shimla. Well, the veterans look a bit unrecognizable in the photo. Anupam posted the image with the caption, "Happy anniversary dearest #Kirron. Dug out this pic of our wedding 37years ago from the Treasure Trunk of my father during my recent visit to Shimla! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. Saalgirha mubarak!"

As soon as Kher posted the photo, several of his followers were left stunned. The duo's son Sikander Kher dropped hearts emoji and wrote, "Happy anniversary mom and dad." Abhishek Bachchan also dropped heart emojis. Jackie Shroff said, "Happiness always." Mahima Chaudhary wrote, "Wishing u both a very happy anniversary and a great journey ahead. U both still look the same." Neena Gupta wrote, "Happy anniversary." A fan wrote, "Happy anniversary sir and madam." On the work front, Anupam will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency.