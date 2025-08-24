Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Anupam Kher shares glimpse of him as Mahatma Gandhi from The Bengal Files; netizens say 'Gandhi ji se sach bolna bhi seekh lo'

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files explores the communal violence that took place in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including the events of the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots of 1946. Anupam Kher plays Mahatma Gandhi in the film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 05:27 PM IST

Anupam Kher shares glimpse of him as Mahatma Gandhi from The Bengal Files; netizens say 'Gandhi ji se sach bolna bhi seekh lo'
Anupam Kher/Instagram
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has given a glimpse of his role as Mahatma Gandhi from the upcoming film The Bengal Files. On Sunday, the senior actor took to his Instagram, and shared a monochromatic video from the sets of the film. The BTS video shows him walking with his arms around the neck of director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and an assistant director. He wrote in the caption, “From the sets of @vivekagnihotri’s #TheBengalFiles! @pallavijoshiofficial #Gandhi #BehindTheScenes."

However, in the comments section, netizens trolled Anupam with comments such as, "Gandhi Ji se sach bolna bhi seekh lo (Please learn how to say truth from Gandhi Ji)", and "Nahin dekhenge hum yeh propaganda film, tumhe bas nafrat failaani hai aur paise kamaane hain (We won't see such a propaganda film, you people are earning money by spreading hatred)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files explores the communal violence that took place in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including the events of the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots of 1946. Mahatma Gandhi had camped in Noakhali for four months and toured the district in a mission to restore peace and communal harmony.

The Bengal Files also features Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Mithun Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Mohan Kapur. It will hit theatres on September 5 and will clash at the box office with Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Baaghi 4. The fourth film in the Baaghi franchise is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by A Harsha in his Bollywood directorial debut.

