Anupam Kher shares body transformation in before-after photo, netizen calls him 'senior Milind Soman'

Anupam Kher, who recently enthralled the audience with his superlative act in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, took to his Instagram on Sunday, April 17, to flaunt his body transformation in a before and after picture. Sharing the photo, the veteran actor also penned a note on the importance of fitness.

"Your desire to change must be greater than your desire to stay the same! Being fit doesn’t begin in the gym with a dumb bell; it starts with a decision in your head! Today is good day to take that decision! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #YearOfTheBody #BothOfThemAreMe", Kher captioned his post which soon went viral on social media.

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from praising Anupam in the comments section as one of them wrote, "Another Senior Milind Soman in terms of Fitness". Another Instagram user replied to his post, "What a transformation sir! Inspiration to millions of people like me . This caption has my heart".

It was on his 67th birthday on March 7 that Kher shared an inspiring post on his fitness journey. He had written, "Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years."

A part of his post also read, "I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher will be seen next in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai which also stars other veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani.