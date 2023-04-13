Anupam Kher says Satish Kaushik appeared in his dream, pushed him to host tribute night on birth anniversary

Satish Kaushik-Anupam Kher

To celebrate the life and persona of late actor Satish Kaushik, his close friend Anupam Kher organised a special program to remember the artist on his 67th birth anniversary (April 13). The special evening, Satish Kaushik Night, was attended by Satish's wife, Shashi, his daughter Vanshika, and his best friend, Anil Kapoor. Other artists who attended the special night included Jawed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Johnny Lever, and Subhash Ghai.

The evening was hosted by Kher, and while addressing the attendees, Kher revealed, that he decided to cancel the event a few days back. Anupam said that he is finding it difficult to live with the fact that Satish is not around. "A few days back, I decided that I don't want to host this evening, because I can't deal with the loss. I even called Shashi and told her that, I don't want to organise the program. You might think it an exaggeration, but the next day subah 4.30, Satish mere sapne mein aaya. Apne office mein bhaitha hua hai, chai ke saath dal mumra kha raha tha, aur mujhe badi gaali di aur kaha 'yaar tu bada ajeeb-o-gareeb aadmi hai. Tu mere liye kuch nahi kar raha hai tu?' (Around 4.30 in the morning, Satish appear in my dream. He was sitting in his office, enjoying his tea. He abused me and asked, 'you won't be doing anything on my birthday?') And it was so real, that I got up, and I decided that we are doing this programe."

Watch Anupam talking about Satish Kaushik

Earlier, Anil Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to Satish on his 67th birth anniversary. The actor dropped a reel on his Instagram, and wrote, "While I sit here trying to find the right words or just any words really to express what I feel right now…I want to fill books telling you what you mean to me but I know you already knew that…in the 3 mins of this video, I relived so many of our memories. I wish we had more time…I wish I could call you and tell you just one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life….I miss you beyond words Satish…I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing…Happy Birthday my friend…" Satish will be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency.