Anupam Kher says his 'gut feeling' says Naatu Naatu will win at Oscars 2023, congratulates team RRR

Ahead of the main Oscars event, Anupam Kher has already predicted that SS Rajamouli and team RRR will continue to make India proud, and they will bag the Oscar trophy at the 95th Academy Awards. On his Twitter, Anupam has tweeted that RRR will bag an Oscar and that his gut feeling.

For the unversed, RRR's much-celebrated song Naatu Naatu is being nominated for Best Original Song at The 95th Academy Awards. Kher took his feeling about Naatu Naatu bagging Oscars to his Twitter, and wrote, "Congratulations in advance to team @RRRMovie for #NatuNatu! Jai Ho! #GutFeeling #Oscars."

Here's Anupam Kher's tweet

MM Keeravani's composition, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava's vocals choreographer Prem Rakshit's perfectly-synced dance steps and Ram Charan-Jr NTR's screen presence have made Naatu Naatu such a rage. The song has already bagged a Golden Globe trophy under the Best Original Song category, the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song in January, and also the Best Original Song trophy in the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

The song Naatu Naatu from RRR will also be performed live at the Oscars 2023 stage by its singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the Best Original Song category alongside This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony.

Talking about India's performance at the Academy Awards so far, Bhanu Athaiya bagged the Oscars in 1983 for designing the costumes in the 1982 historical film Gandhi. In 2009, a British film set in India Slumdog Millionaire bagged 4 Oscars.

Music Maestro AR Rahman who gave the music to this film won the Oscars for Best Original Song and Best Original Score. Gulzar won the prestigious award for Best Lyrics for the same film and Resul Pookutty got the Oscars in the `Best Sound Mixing` category. The Academy Awards will be telecasted live on March 13, from 5.30 AM to 8.30 AM.