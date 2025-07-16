Anupam Kher says he has hurt Kirron Kher, admits not being in best marriage: 'That’s why I have...'

Anupam Kher reflected on how emotional exhaustion is part of any long-term relationship, but what matters is the commitment to work through it.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about his relationship with wife Kirron Kher, sharing honest thoughts on love, marriage, and emotional challenges in a conversation with Raj Shamani.

“I accepted the fact that there will be failures in life, and that you have to work at yourself. That’s why I have achieved success both professionally and personally. It’s not like I have the best marriage in the world,” he said, admitting that relationships need effort and aren’t always perfect.

“I Know I Have Hurt Her Sometimes”

“Exhaustion is a part of any relationship. At some stage, that so-called fire may disappear. But memories will remain, and your intention to work on the relationship will remain,” he shared. He added, “I know I have hurt her sometimes, but what I have kept alive is my respect for her, my compassion, and my togetherness of emotion.”

On Compatibility: “Kya Ukhaad Loge?”

When asked if compatibility is important before marriage, Kher gave a blunt response. “How long have your parents been married? Did they look for compatibility? Did my parents look for compatibility?” he asked.

“I like to accept people as they are… I just feel, kya ukhaad loge compatibility dhoond ke?”

According to Kher, relationships today lack curiosity and wonder. He believes couples should marry while they are still discovering each other.

“The moment you find a person who is 10 percent, 20 percent, or maximum 30 percent (on your wavelength), get married to them. Discover the relationship afterwards,” he said. “Love is the most confusing emotion in today’s time… there is no sense of amazement, there is no sense of wonder about that person.”

On Work Front

Anupam Kher is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial film Tanvi: The Great, continuing to balance his personal reflections with creative pursuits.