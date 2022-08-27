Anupam Kher says Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar stopped offering roles, says 'mujhe takleef hoti hai..'

File Photo

Anupam Kher, who has almost 500 films to his name, recently discussed his absence from Hindi film industry mainstays. Despite enjoying the success of The Kashmir Files and his most recent film, Karthikeya 2, Anupam claimed that prominent studios run by Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and Sajid Nadiadwala no longer approached him with offers for projects. The next time we'll see him is in Sooraj Barjatya's movie Uunchai.

Anupam Kher starred in a number of successful movies produced by Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Veer Zaaara. Anupam reflected on the past and remarked that although they used to call him their darling, things have changed for unidentified reasons.

During an interview, Anupam told Times Now Navbharat, “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore. But because they were not casting me in their films, I found a path where I did a Tamil film called Connect, I did a Telugu film called Tiger Nageswara Rao. I have also done Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai.”

Explaining about how he rediscovered his love for the craft. He said, “Otherwise I could have sat down & said, ‘Arey yaar mere dost aur mere jo itne kareebi they ek zamaane mein, mujhe ab lete nahin hain filmon mein toh main ab kya karoon main toh barbaad ho gaya (Who were once my friends are now ignoring me and not offering films).’ Of course mujhe takleef hoti hai, dukh hota hai ki kyun nahin lete bhai main toh inki sab filmon mein kaam karta tha (It pains, hurts because I used to work with them. But, it’s not a complaint & neither am I holding it against them. I am just saying that sometimes when one door shuts, so many other windows and doors open).”

Anupam Kher's forthcoming historical drama Emergency starring Kangana Ranaut will be his next appearance. He portrays Jaya Prakash Narayan in the movie, and Kangana will play Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He also has Shiv Shastri Balboa and Uunchai in addition to this.