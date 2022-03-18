Search icon
Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files' enters 100 crore club on Holi

After earning 100 crores worldwide, 'The Kashmir Files' will cross the century in domestic markets today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' is rewriting history. The mid-range film that opened with a 3 crore Friday (domestic collection), ended up earning 100 crores worldwide. Yes, Anupam Kher's latest film is pulling crowds into cinemas, and it has shattered all the pre-assumed notions. The film has closed its first week by earning a whopping Rs 106.80 crores worldwide, which includes 97.30 crores from the domestic markets. 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Apart from ground-breaking collections, the film has also seen a huge jump in screens as well. 'The Kashmir Files' made its debut at the box-office with 650+ screens, and in week 2, the film has taken around 4000 screens. This is what you call a historic achievement. 

Here's the proof

This week, Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Paandey' was released with much fanfare, but the film's business is expected to suffer a minor hiccup due to 'The Kashmir Files.' The trend for Kher's film is not going down, and there is a certain section of the audience who will choose 'The Kashmir Files' over Kumar's film. 

Director Vivek Agnihotri recently shared an interesting post on his Twitter, revealing his family background and what actually inspired him to make ‘The Kashmir Files’. 

Posting a picture of his ancestral house, the filmmaker wrote, “This is our ancestral house where I grew up. We had nothing. Not even walls in our house. But my grandfather made us worship Saraswati and my father went on to become vice-chancellor and translated all Kalidas and Vedas. It’s because of Saraswati, I could make #TheKashmirFiles.”

Having a big-budget film such as 'Radhe Shyam' with superstar Prabhas headlining the project releasing days before 'The Kashmir Files' hit theatres, the latter still managed to outperform by playing high on the real-life stories it portrayed in the film. The audience's reaction at the theatres was intriguing and heart-touching. 

