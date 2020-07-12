Anupam Kher's mother, brother, sister-in-law, niece test positive for COVID-19, admitted to Kokilaben hospital

Anupam Kher has recently shared on video that many members of his family, including mother, brother (Raju Kher), sister-in-law and niece, have tested positive for coronavirus. He cleared that they have been tested mildly positive and are already hospitalized.

Kher, in the video, stated that they got his mother tested after she wasn't feeling hungry. When doing her CT scan, Anupam informed that he and his brother, along with the family, got tested. Anupam Kher added that while he had tested negative for the virus, Raju Kher, his wife and daughter, who is Anupam's niece, were tested mildly positive. They have been admitted to Kokilaben hospital, confirmed the actor.

Sharing a video where he talks about the same, Anupam Kher mentioned, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!"

Here's the video:

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed. pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

Kher family is the latest to test positive for COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan from the Bachchan family, are currently in Nanavati hospital after being tested positive for the virus. Aishwarya and Jaya have tested negative for the same, while Aaradhya's test reports are awaited.