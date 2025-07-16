Anupam Kher reveals why he doesn't have a biological child with Kirron Kher: 'She conceived once but then...'

Anupam Kher also revealed that Kirron Kher was once pregnant with their child, but it wasn't growing the right way.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary in August this year. For both of them, it has been their second marriage. Anupam first tied the knot with actress Madhumalti Kapoor in 1979, but their relationship ended within a year. Kirron also had her first marriage in 1979 with a Mumbai-based businessman Gautam Berry, with whom she had a son named Sikandar Kher in 1981. After her divorce in 1985, she tied the knot with Anupam. The two of them don't share a children, except for Sikandar.

Anupam Kher on not having any children with Kirron Kher

Talking to the famous YouTuber Raj Shamani on his podcast, when Anupam was asked about his old statement of feeling a "void” of not watching a kid grow up in front of his eyes, the veteran actor answered, "I do a lot of work with children. My foundation does a lot of work. I am fond of children. I used to do a show called ‘Say na something to Anupam uncle’ which was a children’s show. So somebody asked me, 'Do you feel this?' I said yeah and it’s the truth."

When The Kashmir Files actor was further asked why he decided not to have children with the Hum Tum actress, he stated, "So it didn’t happen at first. Kirron could not conceive it and then once she conceived, she had to.. sort of… it was not growing in the right manner. I was too busy making it big. I was too busy aur Sikandar acha...abhi bhi acha hai Sikander mere liye (Sikander is still fine for me). He was 4 when he came into my life, when I married Kirron so I never felt anything missing."

Anupam Kher is making directorial comeback after 23 years

On the work front, Anupam is awaiting the release of his next film Tanvi The Great. The drama marks the acting debut of Shubhangi Dutt in the titular role and also stars a talented ensemble cast of Kher, Boman Irani, Pallavi Ghosh, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nassar, Karan Tacker, and Game of Thrones-fame Iain Glen in his Indian cinema debut.

Tanvi The Great marks Kher's return to direction after 23 years since his first film Om Jai Jagdish, starring Waheeda Rehman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar and Tara Sharma in the leading roles, flopped at the box office in 2002. The upcoming film releases in cinemas on July 18.

