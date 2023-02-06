Anupam Kher recalls struggling to find work, doing films for just Rs 5000: 'Hairstyle was more important than talent'

Anupam Kher began his Bollywood journey in the 80s

Anupam Kher has done over 500 films in a career that has spanned close to four decades. It’s safe to say he has been prolific. But finding work wasn’t always easy for the actor. Kher recently revealed that when he first went to Mumbai to become a screen actor, he found no work for three years as he was a balding man in his 20s.

Kher is starring in the comedy Shiv Shastri Balboa, which is releasing soon. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Sharib Hashmi, and Nargis Fakhri. In a media interaction in Delhi while promoting the film, the actor recalled his days of struggle. “When I went to Mumbai from the National School of Drama in Delhi, I thought I would get work very quickly. I was a gold medallist at NSD, after all. But there I realized that hairstyle is more important than talent. I struggled a lot there for three years. Then I promised God that I will do whatever work I get, whatever film I am offered,” he said.

Kher said he stuck to his promise and did a lot of films over the next two decades before he decided to focus on quality over quantity. “So, for about 20-25 years, I worked day and night. I did every film I was offered. Even if someone paid me Rs 5000, I did the film because the excitement was there about my work. Now, it is a little different. Now, I need to first like the story. That’s very important. The role is also very important and of course, money is important too,” he added.

Shiv Shastri Balboa, directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, is a heartwarming tale of a boxing fan’s dream of meeting Sylvester Stallone aka Rocky Balboa and how he ends up helping a total stranger along the way. The film releases in theatres on February 10.