Anupam Kher recalls ‘crying, cursing’ Mahesh Bhatt after being replaced by Sanjeev Kumar in Saaransh: ‘I told him that…’

Anupam Kher reveals that he was going to leave Mumbai for good when he got the news of being replaced by Sanjeev Kumar in Mahesh Bhatt's Saaransh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

Anupam Kher and Mahesh Bhatt

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently made a shocking revelation in an interview. The actor revealed that he was going to quit and leave Mumbai for good after he found out that he was replaced by Sanjeev Kumar in the movie.

Anupam Kher recently talked about how he ended up playing the role of a grieving old man when he was just 28 years old in the movie Saaransh. He said in an interview with ANI, “After Saaransh, I signed 57 films within one week… People ask me why I agreed to play an elderly man at that stage in my career, but I’d do it again. That film established me as an actor… I think at that time, Mahesh Bhatt was going through a journey. He’d made Arth, and he wanted to make this next. And because I’d been thrown out of the film 10 days before the shooting and replaced by Sanjeev Kumar, I did it with a vengeance.”

He further explained how he used to prepare for the role and said, “I had been rehearsing and preparing to play that old man for six months. I used to go out wearing dhotis and kurtas, I used to observe old people, and I would use a walking stick. We were supposed to begin shooting on January 1, and on December 20, my friend told me that he’d heard a rumor at Rajshri Productions that I wasn’t doing that film anymore.”

He further added that when I called Mahesh Bhatt, he casually told him that the studio doesn’t want a newcomer. Anupam Kher said he felt betrayed and packed his belongings and decided to pay last visit to Mahesh Bhatt before leaving Mumbai for good. The actor said, “I took the cab to his house, and I walked up the stairs. He praised me for taking the news sportingly, but I told him to look out of his window and see the car that was standing there. It had all my belongings, and I told him that before leaving, I wanted to tell him what a fraud he is… I wanted to make a final climactic statement, and I told him that as a Brahmin man, I was cursing him.”

Mahesh Bhatt was impressed with his passion and called up Rajshri and told them only Anupam Kher would do the film. Saaransh, a 1984 movie starred Rohini Hattangadi, Soni Razdan, Madan Jain, Alok Nath, and Akash Khurana among others. The movie revolved around the story of a retired school teacher and his wife who comes to terms with life after the demise of their only son in a mugging incident on the streets of New York.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut’s movie Emergency. The biographical movie also stars Satish Kaushik and Milind Soman among others in key roles. The film is set to release in theatres this year. 

