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Anupam Kher reacts to viral video of girl allegdly insulting Indian Army personnel: 'Real Gen Z is not about...'

Anupam Kher has reacted to the viral video of a Gen Z girl insulting the Indian Army personnel and shared his thoughts about the young generation.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 02:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Anupam Kher reacts to viral video of girl allegdly insulting Indian Army personnel: 'Real Gen Z is not about...'
Anupam Kher, viral Gen Z girl (Image source: IMDb, screengrab)
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Veteran actor Anupam Kher has reacted to a video from Ladakh that he said left him deeply disturbed. The ‘Special 26’ actor recalled watching a video of a woman who identified herself as Gen Z and, according to him, spoke disrespectfully to Army personnel. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Anupam said the incident prompted him to share a song from his film ‘Tanuji The Great’, which he has been receiving appreciation for from defence personnel and Army officers.

The 71-year-old actor said he had been receiving the song as a forward from several defence personnel and Army officers, accompanied by the message, “A great Gen Z song for the real Gen Z of Bharat.” Kher further explained that after watching the Ladakh video, he felt compelled to share the song with a different perspective on what being Gen Z can represent. “May the Indian Army be victorious! I have been receiving this video as a forward of the song from our film #TanuvTheGreat from so many defence personnel and Army officers, with the message, ‘A great Gen Z song for the real Gen Z of Bharat.’”

Anupam Kher on viral video of girl insulting Indian Army

“The A Wednesday” actor added, "Yesterday, I saw a video of a lady in Ladakh, calling herself Gen Z, speaking very disrespectfully to our Army personnel. It disturbed me deeply. And then I thought of sharing this song from Tanvi The Great—a song that our Army officers themselves are loving and forwarding. Because real Gen Z is not about attitude. It is also about courage, discipline, service, and respect! Here it is— ‘May the Indian Army be victorious! Jai Hind!’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

What is the viral video of Gen Z girl? 

The actor shared a video featuring Shubhangi Dutt singing and dancing to the patriotic track Sena Ki Jai from Anupam Kher’s directorial film ‘Tanuv The Great’. For the unversed, a video circulating on social media reportedly shows a woman confronting security personnel after allegedly being stopped at a barricade in Nimmar. In the clip, she questions the restrictions imposed on tourists and compares them with the situation faced by people in Kashmir.

Also read: Viral video: Lagaan actor Rajendra Gupta slams PM Narendra Modi's dimagi naxal comment: 'Kya ussi ne badhai hai mehangayi, Muslims ke prati...'

The woman also refers to herself as part of Gen Z and is heard saying, “We are Gen Z, we’ll not tolerate this nonsense.” The video has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.

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