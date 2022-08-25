Anupam Kher reacts to success of Karthikeya 2, The Kashmir Files, says 'meri toh nikal padi'

Karthikeya 2- Anupam Kher

In a year where major Bollywood films are getting rejected, veteran star Anupam Kher is enjoying back-to-back success with two blockbusters in a row. 2022 will be remarkable for Kher as he headlined Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, and Nikhil Siddhartha's Telugu feature Karthikeya 2.

In Nikhil Siddhartha's fantasy adventure, Anupam was seen in a cameo appearance, and his role has become one of the most-discussed, and most-celebrated sequences from the film. After delivering two blockbusters, Anupam reacted to the success, and stated his famous dialogue, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai." The veteran star shared his feeling on Twitter, and stated, "Meri toh nikal padi doston! #TheKashmirFiles ke baad meri #Karthikeya2 film bhi #Blockbuster! Congratulations @AbhishekOfficl, @actor_Nikhil, @chandoomondeti, @anupamahere and entire team for this EPIC & well deserved SUCCESS! Sach mein #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai! Jai Shri Krishna!"

Here's the tweet

Recently, Kher taunted Aamir on the failure of his film and also talked about the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend on social media, which has been said as one of the main reasons behind the dismal performance of the film released on August 11 along with Raksha Bandhan. Talking to IndiaToday.in, Kher said, “If someone one feels that they should start a trend, they are free to do so. There are new trends on Twitter every day. If you have said something in the past, it will surely haunt you", referring to the controversial "intolerance" comments made by Aamir in the past.

Karthikeya 2 has caused havoc as the Hindi version of the film has defeated Laal Singh Chaddha and even Raksha Bandhan at the box office. The film, whose central plot revolves around the quest to find Lord Krishna's anklet in the sunken city of Dwarka, is being loved by the audience. The Telugu film has turned out to be the next pan-India blockbuster after RRR and KGF Chapter 2.