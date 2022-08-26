Anupam Kher reacts to Anurag Kashyap's take on why Bollywood films are failing at box office

File Photo

Anurag Kashyap stated that even some good films are not doing well in theatres these days because people do not have a lot of money due of the economic recession in India and they want to spend it cautiously. Anupam Kher responded to this statement. Anupam, whose movie The Kashmir Files is the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2022 and whose most recent Telugu release Karthikeya 2 is also doing well at the box office, claimed that Anurag's claim has been disproven.

Anupam recently stated in an interview that he doesn't care what Anurag Kashyap thinks. The actor added that he believes that rather than a lack of funding, the reason why fewer people are attending plays is a lack of content.

Anupam told Siddharth Kannan, "Why should I legitimise his statement by answering that question? It’s not important to me what he thinks, it’s not important what he believes. This country gives him complete freedom of speech, and he exercises that. But he has been proven wrong about it."

The actor added, "You can’t find plane tickets these days, you can’t buy tickets for good films because the halls are packed. Malls and five-star hotels are overflowing with people. The parking lots are full, roads are jammed with cars. What does he mean there’s no money? People are just spending intelligently. People want to see good content."

He added that while he doesn't feel the Hindi cinema business is "ailing," he does think it needs a shift in strategy because the coronavirus pandemic exposed audiences to a variety of new works and a wide range of options.

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap had told News 18, "I agree there are a few good films in the recent past which haven’t worked but one should also understand that we are going through an economic slump in the country. Basic things like biscuits and paneer are being taxed today. Do you think people will buy expensive tickets of a film until they are sure that the film will entertain them?”