Anupam Kher reacts to Diljit Dosanjh working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'Our loyalty should be...'

Reacting to Diljit Dosanjh-Hania Aamir controversy, Anupam Kher said, "If someone comes to my home and misbehaves with my mother or my sister, and if that person sings really well, I won't tell him that since you sing so well, you can slap my sister or my mother."

Diljit Dosanjh was attacked for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the Punjabi horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3. The film, which was shot months before the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April, skipped its release in India and hit theatres globally on June 27. There have have been calls to ban the Udta Punjab actor from the future Indian projects, except for Border 2 which he is currently shooting in Pune with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.

Now, Anupam Kher has reacted to the whole controversy. In his interview with Times Now, when the veteran actor was asked what does he thinks about Diljit working with Pakistani actress, he said, "That’s his personal choice. Everyone must listen to their own soul and do what suits them. I do what suits me. I believe our passport carries a nationality and our loyalty should be to our country first."

He further added, "I am saying this with great humility and not criticising anyone, if someone comes to my home and misbehaves with my mother or my sister, and if that person sings really well, I won't tell him that since you sing so well, you can slap my sister or my mother. I won't do that. If I can't let it happen at my home, then how can I let this happen in my country."

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is awaiting the release of his next film Tanvi The Great. The drama marks the acting debut of Shubhangi Dutt in the titular role and also stars a talented ensemble cast of Kher, Boman Irani, Pallavi Ghosh, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nassar, Karan Tacker, and Game of Thrones-fame Iain Glen in his Indian cinema debut.

Tanvi The Great marks Kher's return to direction after 23 years since his first film Om Jai Jagdish, starring Waheeda Rehman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar and Tara Sharma in the leading roles, flopped at the box office in 2002. The upcoming film releases in cinemas on July 18.

