Anupam Kher reacts to Dhurandhar 2 success, defends Ranveer Singh film against propaganda claims: 'People are not idiots'

Defending Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge against propaganda claims, Anupam Kher said, "We should say rest in peace to people who are sort of calling it a propaganda film."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday spoke about the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, emphasising that audiences choose what they want to watch and dismissed propaganda claims against Ranveer Singh-starrer and Aditya Dhar-directed spy action thriller, that has collected over Rs 875 crore net in India and grossed over Rs 1375 crore worldwide.

While speaking to the media at International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, Kher said, "I think we should ignore people who are calling cinema propaganda films. We are putting too much energy on to them. They are redundant people, they are irrelevant people. Let's celebrate the success of The Kashmir Files, let's celebrate the success of Dhurandhar. People are not idiots that they are going to see 12 o'clock show, house full. People go to see the film, because they like it. And I think we should say rest in peace to people who are sort of calling it a propaganda film."

Reflecting on the role of cinema in society, Kher added, "Whether cinema can change people, yes, it can. It depends on individuals sitting in the dark auditorium, but it's also a business. It's like any other business. Many people run channels as a business; they don't do it just to tell a story. But if I am going to see a film, I may get something out of it."

Anupam also talked about the importance of trained actors as he shared, "So there are two kinds of people, good directors, bad directors, good actors, bad actors. Good actors will remain good in every platform and bad actors will remain bad. But bad do have a possibility of becoming good, not that I want to plug my school, but today there is no possibility of you becoming an actor without training. I have survived 41 years in cinema and almost 52 years in professional theatre, 550 films only because I am a trained actor." Kher runs an acting school called Actor Prepares in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the direct sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the 2026 release also features Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in the leading roles, with Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Mustafa Ahmed, Danish Iqbal, Manav Gohil, Bimal Oberoi, and Udaybir Sandhu playing pivotal characters.

READ | Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh's sequel crosses lifetime earnings of Dhurandhar, earns Rs 1365 crore