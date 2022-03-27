Anupam Kher REACTS to Arvind Kejriwal's comment on The Kashmir Files, says 'ek anpadh gawaar aadmi bhi..'

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, has been chastised by Anupam Kher for his 'crude, insensitive' remarks on 'The Kashmir Files.' Anupam claimed in a new interview that CM Kejriwal was attempting to perform a stand-up comedian's job in the Delhi Assembly. Anupam Kher criticised his The Kashmir Files remark, claiming that even an illiterate person would not speak in this manner.

The Delhi CM had said in the assembly, "They (BJP) are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in Delhi. Upload it on YouTube, the movie will become free and everyone will be able to watch it. Some people are earning crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you (BJP) have been sticking posters of the film.”



Anupam told Times Now that after Kejriwal's statement, he believes that every true Indian should go see this film in the theatre. Only by collecting more money and interacting with more Kashmiris can one provide a powerful answer to his insensitivity. He was crude, inconsiderate, and unconcerned with the tens of thousands of Kashmir Hindus who had been forced out of their homes, women raped, and people slaughtered. It was blatant laughter from the individuals behind him. That was also going on in the state assembly. He should have just said so if he wanted to have a political disagreement with the Prime Minister or the BJP.

But to bring in the Kashmir Files, which the people accept, feel bad about, and say, "We didn't know this happened to us," and then claim that it's a propaganda film or a fabrication, he thinks it's shameful.

He has not seen the film, Anupam added. It's not that he hasn't declared films tax-free. He recently did the same for '83'. He is convinced that a good film should be made. But this movie is more than just tax-free; it's a movement. It is inappropriate for a chief minister to smear salt on the wounds of people who have been suffering for 32 years. He was performing for the audience, attempting to imitate the act of a stand-up comedian. He should not be portrayed as a caricature; he is a real person, an educated individual, and an IRS officer.



He also said, “Ek anpadh gawaar aadmi bhi aisi baat nahi karta hai (An uneducated person also doesn't talk like this). It was not done.”



‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was released in theatres on March 11th. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and other actors star in the film. It's about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s from the Kashmir valley.