Anupam Kher reacts to Anurag Kashyap saying The Kashmir Files should not be sent as India's entry at Oscars

Anupam Kher-Anurag Kashyap/File photos

Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his latest Telugu film Karthikeya 2 which continues to grow at the box office despite facing competition from biggies such as Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan.

Celebrating the box office success of the film, the Karthikeya 2 team comprising the lead actor Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher, director Chandoo Modeti and producer Abhishek Aggarwal held a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 24, and answered questions posed by the media professionals.

When Anupam Kher was asked to comment on Anurag Kashyap's recent comment that he hopes The Kashmir Files is not picked as India's entry at the Oscars, Kher first refused to comment and then said, "Kaun hai woh, kaun hai Anurag Kashyap?" sarcastically as he added that this is what the media wanted to listen.

Anupam then seriously answered, "Main Anurag Kashyap ki bataur filmmaker bahut izzat karta hoon, bahut ache director hain. Par unka certificate thodi chahiye humko, woh koi certificate thoda baant rahe hain ki yeh achhe hain aur yeh achhe nahi hain. Humein janta ne saraaha hai aur hum uske liye bahut khush kismat hain (I respect Anurag Kashyap a lot as a filmaker, he is a really good director. But we don't need his certificate, he is not distributing certificates as to this film is good and this film is bad. We have been praised by the audience and we consider ourselves really lucky for that)".



For the unversed, while talking about the SS Rajamouli-directed RRR's impact on the West, Kashyap told Galatta Plus, "The west sees RRR differently than what we see, and they have loved RRR. If RRR becomes India's selection, 99% it might get nominated at the Academy Awards. That's the impact RRR has had on the world of Hollywood. India might actually have a nomination in the final five, if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files."