Anupam Kher opens up about The Kashmir Files failing to secure Oscars nomination: 'There must be obviously...'

Anupam Kher appriciated team RRR for securing an Oscars nomination for Best Original Song. He even discussed why The Kashmir Files failed to do so.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher has opened up about RRR securing nominations at The Oscars, and why The Kashmir Files couldn't survive the race. On Tuesday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science revealed the final list of contenders, and RRR's Naatu Naatu will be competing under the Best Original Song category. 

Before the nominations were announced, several Indian films including Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files were shortlisted. However, apart from RRR, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers secured nominations for the 95th Academy Awards. 

Anupam Kher, who will soon be seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa shared his take on Oscars nominations. While interacting with Brut India, Kher added "If now RRR has won the Critics Choice award, and the best song at Golden Globes, it is the greatest feeling for Indian cinema. Why should we not celebrate? So, there must be obviously some problem with The Kashmir Files." Kher further added that he was the first person, who shared his excitement about Naatu Naatu. Anupam stated that whether it is Richard Attenborough (Gandhi) or Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire), the Western approach to India was about the poverty of Indians. This is the first time an Indian film is competing on such a huge level. 

Here's the new poster of Anupam Kher's next Shiv Shastri Balboa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR made India proud on Tuesday when the song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose, was announced among the final five nominees for the Best Original Song. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 12th March 2023. On the other side, Anupam will be seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa and Kangana Ranaut-directed Emergency. 

Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe's workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
5 times Bigg Boss host Salman Khan shared heartwarming moments with family of contestants
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
