Anupam Kher opens up about The Kashmir Files failing to secure Oscars nomination: 'There must be obviously...'

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher has opened up about RRR securing nominations at The Oscars, and why The Kashmir Files couldn't survive the race. On Tuesday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science revealed the final list of contenders, and RRR's Naatu Naatu will be competing under the Best Original Song category.

Before the nominations were announced, several Indian films including Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files were shortlisted. However, apart from RRR, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers secured nominations for the 95th Academy Awards.

Anupam Kher, who will soon be seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa shared his take on Oscars nominations. While interacting with Brut India, Kher added "If now RRR has won the Critics Choice award, and the best song at Golden Globes, it is the greatest feeling for Indian cinema. Why should we not celebrate? So, there must be obviously some problem with The Kashmir Files." Kher further added that he was the first person, who shared his excitement about Naatu Naatu. Anupam stated that whether it is Richard Attenborough (Gandhi) or Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire), the Western approach to India was about the poverty of Indians. This is the first time an Indian film is competing on such a huge level.

Here's the new poster of Anupam Kher's next Shiv Shastri Balboa

SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR made India proud on Tuesday when the song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose, was announced among the final five nominees for the Best Original Song. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 12th March 2023. On the other side, Anupam will be seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa and Kangana Ranaut-directed Emergency.