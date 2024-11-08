In this exclusive conversation, Anupam opened up about his career choices, and why he still asks for work from directors and producers.

Actor Anupam Kher is geared up to prove himself again with Vijay 69. The movie will soon be streaming on Netflix and the lead star joins DNA India for an exclusive chat. Vijay 69 is the story of Vijay (Kher) of hope, ambition, and challenging the norm.

When asked if the film was finding him, he laughs and adds, "Your observation is correct, Akshay (Roy, the director) was looking for me, to lead his film. I was looking for a film that would motivate me, inspire me more, and challenge me as an actor. So it happened. I am glad with the fact that during a recent screening with the cast and crew, the most common compliment which I got, and loved is, 'Hum kisi aur ko imagine nahi kar sakte is role mein'. So that's a satisfying feeling for me. Role karo toh aise karo ki kisi aur ko koi aur nazar hi na aaye."

In his 40 years of career, Anupam never tried to get stereotyped. "I don't like to be put in a mould. Logon ki aadat hoti hai ki they stereotype you so that their job gets easier. Yeh uncleji hai, woh auntyji hai, yeh Gen Z hai and all. Yeh sab bakwas hai. I have always tried to stay away or rather kept breaking that mould," Kher adds. "Agar aapko failure ka darr na ho, toh bahut kuch haasil kar sakte hai experiment kar ke."

The Kashmir FIles actor comments on why the young generation is struggling to achieve success, "We fear rejection and failure. And I think the fear of failure is bigger than failure. You tried something and failed, but at least you'll have the satisfaction that at least you tired."

Anupam Kher recalls leaving Shimla for acting

Recalling his journey, Anupam says, 'You won't push yourself to become extraordinary, how will it be possible? Agar main try nahi karta Shimla se ghar chhod ke nahi jaata Chandigarh nahi jaata, Delhi nahi jaata, Lucknow nahi jaata. 3rd June 1981 ko main yaha Bombay nahi aata. Main kehta ki 'Nahi yaar mere father forest department mein clerk the, main clerk hi ban jaata hoon." He adds, "Ya mujhe ek Saaransh jaisa role mil gaya, ab main waise hi karta hu. But then what is the idea of human growth? It will happen if you're willing to experiment. You have to work hard, and be optimistic to achieve what you want to achieve."

Actor, director, and producer, Anupam openly admits that he still asks for work, from producers, and directors. "Main abhi karta hu, main tang karta hu logon ko puch-puch ke ki mere saath kaam kab kar rahe ho. Whenever Maneesh (Sharma, producer) used to compliment me, I used to ask him when are we working. Seeking opportunities, and asking for work (roles) should always be there. Kaam se hi kaam milta hai. Mithun concludes. Vijay 69 will be streaming online from November 8, only on Netflix.

