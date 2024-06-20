Watch: Anupam Kher files FIR after two thieves break into his Mumbai office, steal safe locker and...

Anupam Kher's office at Veera Desai was looted, and the actor shared a video on his social media, informing his fans about the incident.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher filed an FIR after two thieves broke into his office at Veera Desai Road. The actor shared this news on his social media handles, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram on Thursday, and informed netizens that the robbers took away the safe locker from the accounts department, along with negatives of his film.

The Kashmir Files actor further wrote that he has registered a FIR complaint and the police are investigating the case. Anupam narrated the incident and tweeted, "Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors of my office and the whole safe from the Accounts Department (which probably couldn't break) and negative of a film produced by our company which was in a box, stole."

कल रात मेरे वीरा देसाई रोड वाले ऑफ़िस में दो चोरों ने मेरे ऑफ़िस के दो दरवाज़ों को तोड़ा और अकाउंटस डिपार्टमेंट से पूरा सेफ़ (जो शायद वो तोड़ नहीं पाये) और हमारी कंपनी द्वारा निर्मित एक फ़िल्म के नेगेटिव जो एक बॉक्स में थे, चुराकर ले गए।हमारे ऑफिस ने FIR करवा दिया है।और पुलिस ने… pic.twitter.com/aqmjfOINEM — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 20, 2024

The Karma actor further added, "Our office has got an FIR done. And police have assured thieves will be caught very soon. Because CCTV is seen sitting in the auto with both the luggage. May God give them wisdom. This video was made by my officers before the police came."

As soon as the actor shared the news, several netizens reacted to his post. A fan wrote, "Bada gambhir mamla hai." Another fan wrote, "This is very bad..nowadays people prefer stealing rather than working hard, may God give them wisdom. May the thief be caught soon and your belongings be found safe." A netizen wrote, "Omg.... fingers crossed the criminals are arrested asap."

On the work front, Anupam was last seen in Kaagaz 2. The courtroom drama film starred the late Satish Kaushik along with Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Darshan Kumar. V. K. Prakash's directorial was the spiritual successor to the 2021 film Kaagaz, and it was released in the cinemas on March 1, 2024.

