Watch: Anupam Kher files FIR after two thieves break into his Mumbai office, steal safe locker and...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha is 'in celebration mode', spotted at five-star hotel

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Venture into Dubai’s Dynamic Market with Commitbiz LLC

Business Setup Worldwide (BSW) Simplifies Selection of Offshore Jurisdiction

Using SARMs For Bulking: Best Bulking Cycle and Best SARMs For Muscle Growth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha is 'in celebration mode', spotted at five-star hotel

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Venture into Dubai’s Dynamic Market with Commitbiz LLC

Famous Indian sweets enjoyed across world

Warning signs on face, skin that indicate kidney problems

Yoga poses to prevent, cure thyroid problems

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha is 'in celebration mode', spotted at five-star hotel

Watch: Anupam Kher files FIR after two thieves break into his Mumbai office, steal safe locker and...

Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Anupam Kher files FIR after two thieves break into his Mumbai office, steal safe locker and...

Anupam Kher's office at Veera Desai was looted, and the actor shared a video on his social media, informing his fans about the incident.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 08:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Watch: Anupam Kher files FIR after two thieves break into his Mumbai office, steal safe locker and...
Anupam Kher
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Bollywood actor Anupam Kher filed an FIR after two thieves broke into his office at Veera Desai Road. The actor shared this news on his social media handles, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram on Thursday, and informed netizens that the robbers took away the safe locker from the accounts department, along with negatives of his film. 

    The Kashmir Files actor further wrote that he has registered a FIR complaint and the police are investigating the case. Anupam narrated the incident and tweeted, "Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors of my office and the whole safe from the Accounts Department (which probably couldn't break) and negative of a film produced by our company which was in a box, stole."

    The Karma actor further added, "Our office has got an FIR done. And police have assured thieves will be caught very soon. Because CCTV is seen sitting in the auto with both the luggage. May God give them wisdom. This video was made by my officers before the police came."

    As soon as the actor shared the news, several netizens reacted to his post. A fan wrote, "Bada gambhir mamla hai." Another fan wrote, "This is very bad..nowadays people prefer stealing rather than working hard, may God give them wisdom. May the thief be caught soon and your belongings be found safe." A netizen wrote, "Omg.... fingers crossed the criminals are arrested asap." 

    On the work front, Anupam was last seen in Kaagaz 2. The courtroom drama film starred the late Satish Kaushik along with Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Darshan Kumar.  V. K. Prakash's directorial was the spiritual successor to the 2021 film Kaagaz, and it was released in the cinemas on March 1, 2024. 

    Read: Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Kapil Dev says Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion made him cry: 'While watching it...'

    Meet actress once bigger than Priyanka, Katrina, Deepika; then got no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines

    Apple launching ‘installment loans’ service, to shut down the option of…

    Meet world's oldest action star, 94-year-old actress doing 'crazy' stunts in her next film, waited 65 years for stardom

    IRCTC does not allow passengers to select their preferred seat, here's why

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

    Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

    Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

    Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

    In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement