Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

Anupam Kher reacts to receiving a negative response for his Rabindranath Tagore look and hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising her look.

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram and shared his look as Nobel Prize-winning Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore from his upcoming movie, however, his look received mixed reviews. While some appreciated it, others reacted negatively to it. The actor now opened up on facing backlash for his look.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Anupam Kher talked about the negative reaction to his look and said, “My look as Rabindranath Tagore went viral because of the work that my whole team has put in it. But I was very amused by some people saying, ‘Oh, leave Rabindranath Tagore alone, and nobody should do this’. I got to know about this reaction when my PR team sent it to me.”

He further added, “Around 99% of the people who I sent the image asked me why I am sending them Tagore’s picture. There are 86,400 seconds in a day, and if someone says such things for 10 seconds, I will not waste my other seconds thinking about it.”

The actor further shared his reaction to the negative response and said, “They want to be noticed by their negative views instead of their work. Aap criticism ke liye notice hue toh kya hi notice hue. I also want to ask if that concerned person is Tagore’s spokesperson. Going forward, people will tell us not to make any project on Gandhi ji. I found it to be an absurd point."

As Anupam Kher shared his look as Rabindranath Tagore, Bengali actress, Swastika Mukherjee, took to her Twitter and wrote, “No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone.” Reacting to the same the actor said, “What do you mean leave Tagore alone? It had no meaning. I didn’t even know the name of the person (Swastika). When I got the message from my team, I asked them to focus on the appreciation that is coming our way because it took my team almost two months to create the look, and took me three months to get that expression right. There is no one in the world that doesn’t get criticised. I can live with it.”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher also has Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in the pipeline which is directed by the actress herself. The movie also stars Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in key roles and is scheduled to release on November 24 in theatres. Other than this, he also has Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino in the pipeline.

