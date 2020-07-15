Anupam Kher gives health update of his mom Dulari, says 'we told her you have an infection, not COVID-19'

Anupam Kher gave a health update of his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and his wife and daughter, who have been tested positive for COVID-19. Anupam's mother is hospitalised while the rest of them are home-quarantining. In the latest video shared on his Instagram page, the veteran actor shared his state of mind and how his mother is dealing with the situation with a lot of positivity. He said that Dulari has been told she has some infection and did not mention coronavirus.

Kher stated, "Though we told her you have an infection, you don’t have COVID. But she understands because she is surrounded by people so she knows it."

He captioned the video emotionally and it read as "Random thoughts. Felt like sharing with you what I am feeling these days. Mom is trying to be her spirited self in the hospital although is not feeling hungry. Raju, Reema & Vrinda are home quarantined. Parents are so selfless. One must verbally tell them again and again that you love them. For them and for your own self! #DulariRocks #Love #Selfless #Parents #RandomThoughts".

Check out the video below:

On July 12, 2020, Anupam had informed his followers about COVID-19 situation in his family. He wrote, "I would like to inform friends, well-wishers and everyone else that I had taken my mother for a check-up yesterday, as she had been experiencing loss of appetite. On doctor’s recommendation, we took her for CT Scan to rule out any medical issue. Upon testing, she was found mildly COVID +. Owing to her age, we have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. She is doing fine. Three other members (my brother, his wife and my niece) have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative. The family has self-quarantined themselves and we have informed the BMC. I would like to reach out to everyone with aged parents - please get your parents tested even if they show the slightest of symptoms. Despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months, they still tested positive. So I urge everyone to take this seriously and understand that no amount of safety measures are enough. Friends, don’t let your guards down. Let’s be vigilant, let’s be aware and let’s fight the bad times together. #stayhome #staysafe #DulariWillStillRock @rajukherofficial @kherreema @vrindakher".