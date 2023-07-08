Anupam Kher's first look as Rabindranath Tagore stuns netizens: 'Wonderful news for entire Bengali clan'

Anupam Kher as Rabindranath Tagore/Instagram

Anupam Kher, on Friday, July 7, announced his new project in which he will be seen portraying the role of the poet, philosopher, composer, painter, and essayist, Rabindranath Tagore. Taking to his social media handles, Anupam shared his look as Tagore and captioned it, "Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. It is my good fortune that I have got the privilege of embodying Gurudev on screen! Will share more details of this film with you soon."

His first look as Rabindranath Tagore has hugely impressed the netizens. "Omg sir, you actually look like him", wrote one user, while another commented, "Such wonderful news for the entire Bengali clan. You know how Robi Thakur is close to our hearts. He is our emotion." An Instagram user also wrote, "Sir I must say this will be the toughest act of your career but a blessing to us to feel Gurudev", while another comment read, "Did not recognise you and thought it was Tagore's photo. Congratulations and looking forward."

Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to win Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. He wrote the national anthems of India and Bangladesh namely Jana Gana Mana and Amar Shonar Bangla. Even Sri Lanka's national anthem Namo Namo Matha is inspired by his work and written by Ananda Samarakoon, while he was Tagore's disciple at Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan. Tagore is known by many names, including Gurudev, Kabiguru, and Biswakabi, and is commonly referred to as 'the Bard of Bengal.'

Before Rabindranath Tagore, Anupam Kher will be seen portraying the political leader Jayaprakash Narayan in the political drama Emergency, which releases in cinemas on November 24. The film is directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut, who portrays the first female Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, under her banner Manikarnika Films. It also features Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw, Vishwak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, and late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram.

The veteran actor, who celebrated his 68th birthday in March earlier this year, has Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War as his next release. Based on India's fight against the Covid-19 virus, the film was initially slated to release on the occasion of India's Independence Day on August 15, but as per the latest reports, has now been shifted to September 28 and will clash with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar at the box office.



