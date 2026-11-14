Anupam Kher defends Ramayana, explains if Ravana is shown more powerful than Rama, hits back at haters: 'There are people who...'

Anupam Kher explained why Yash's Ravana is overshadowing Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama in Ramayana Part One, and also defended the film against haters and naysayers.

Actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher defended Ramayana against criticism and even hit back at nitpickers and haters spreading negativity. Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starer released a common criticism was called out for 'glorifying' Yash's Ravana and showing him as more powerful than Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama. A few netizens even tried to call the film Ravanaya, implying that Ravana was given more importance and screen space than Rama. As Ramayana crossed Rs 1100 crore worldwide, Kher explained the filmmaker's vision behind Ramayana.

Villain needs to be established: Anupam Kher

While interacting with The Hollywood Reporter, Kher defended the film, saying that the film needs to establish the baddie. He said, "I believe Nitesh knew from the beginning that he was making the film in two parts. It wasn’t an accidental decision. He needed to establish the villain as someone much bigger, so that the triumph of good over evil in the second part would feel much larger. Once you establish the villain, you understand the scale of what has to be overcome. From Sholay to Karma, Hindi films always establish how frightening and powerful the villain is. So when the hero finally defeats him, you feel a high. I think that’s the strategy here."

We're too impatient to understand the whole thing at once: Anupam Kher

The actor, who has voiced Jatayu, was asked if Ravana is more interesting than Rama. He replied, "No, I don’t think so. Instead, I think Ravana is interesting because Ram is interesting. Ravana feels larger than life and dramatic, but Ram is different. Ram shows himself through various sequences that will come in the rest of the story. He will kill Vali; he will confront Meghnad. We’re too impatient to understand the whole thing at once."

Anupam Kher on haters

At last, Kher also gave a befitting reply to haters who just wanted to spread negativity. Emphasising the emotional core of the film, he said, "When you see the scene between Jatayu and Ram, and watch Ram break down, that's when people are moved by his humanity. Nobody knows this film better than Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari. There are people who spend their life criticising things. There are cynics, and then there are people who actually do things."