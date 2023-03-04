Search icon
Anupam Kher congratulates Deepika Padukone for being presenter at Oscars 2023, shares actress' unseen photo

Anupam Kher is proud of alumnus Deepika Padukone, for representing India, on the international stage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Anupam Kher shared unseen Deepika Padukone photo

Anupam Kher is proud of his Actor Prepares alumni Deepika Padukone for representing India at Oscars 2023. The actress will be among the presenter of The Academy awards happening on March 13, and Anupam shared his 'proud mentor' feeling on social media.

The Kashmir Files actor dropped an unseen photo of the actress, wearing the tee of Kher's acting school, posing at the background of Actor Prepares. Sharing the photo, Anupam wrote, "Dearest @deepikapadukone! Congratulations on being one of the presenters at this year’s #Oscar ceremony! Every time you climb one step higher on the ladder of success, we at @actorprepares feel proud to have been part of your journey. On a personal note as your teacher I always knew sky is not the limit. You will go beyond!! Love and blessings always! Congratulations for #Pathan too! Jai Ho! #ActorPrepares #Student #Actress." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Soon after the veteran actor shared the photos, several netizens commented on the photo. A user wrote, "With your blessings Today too recieving an youngest Women Achiever's Award!!! Multi-talented field!" Another user wrote, "Now you remember she was part of your institution? Where were you when entire nation was targeting her? When your party members had threatened to behead her for Padmaavat? Don't remember you supporting her at her worst. Now you want to celebrate at her best. Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai."

Deepika Padukone will be presenting an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Academy revealed the list of the first slate of presenters at the 95th Oscars on Thursday night. Deepika joins the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, and Melissa McCarthy among a few others to be part of this honor. On the work front, Anupam was last seen in his maiden production, Shiv Shastri Balboa.

XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy body in viral photos and videos
Auto Expo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki eVX to Tata Curvv, here are top 5 concept cars you shouldn't miss
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Discover surprising health benefits of Flax seeds: From heart health to cancer prevention and more
Bigg Boss: Meet Priyanka Choudhary, Jaipur girl who worked in adult web series, her real name is...
