Anupam Kher congratulates netizens after PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament Building on Sunday. On the special occasion, actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram and congratulated the citizens of the

country.

He dropped a video, in which he could be seen reciting a poem dedicated to the new Parliament building which he captioned in Hindi, "Samast bharat vaasiyon ko naye, aadhunik aur porn roop se Bhartiya Sansad Bhavan ki Hardik shubh kaamnayein aur badhaai. Prabhu se prarthana hai ki aane wale hazaaron saalon tak hamaara ye Sansad Bhavan duniya ke har desh ke lie prajatantra aur loktantra pranali ka ek anutha prateek bane. Jai Hind."

PM Modi dedicated the new Parliament Building to the country on Sunday and installed the historic symbol 'Sengol', near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new building.

The new Parliament building is three times bigger than the old Parliament building covering a 64,500 sq km area and accommodating 888 people. The old parliament building was

circular in shape while the new building is triangular. There were 543 seats in the Lok Sabha in the old building. 888 people can sit together in Lok Sabha in the new building.

Rajya Sabha had 250 seats in the old parliament building. And the number of Rajya Sabha seats in the new building is increasing to 384. The new Lok Sabha hall has been designed on

the theme of the national bird peacock. And the design of the Rajya Sabha chamber has been prepared on the theme of the national flower lotus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was recently seen in the thriller film 'IB7l' opposite actor Vidyut Jammwal. He will be next seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming

film 'Metro.In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, All Fazal and Neena Gupta. ( With inputs from ANI)

