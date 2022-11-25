Search icon
Anupam Kher condemns Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet, says 'desh ki burai karke...'

Multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Kay Kay Menon, and Vivek Agnihotri too have criticised Richa Chadha's controversial tweet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

After Akshay Kumar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Anupam Kher too has condemned Richa Chadha's controversial tweet on the Galwan conflict in 2020, where multiple Indian Army soldiers were killed by their Chinese counterparts.

Sharing a screenshot of Richa's comment, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and wrote in Hindi, "Desh ki burani karke kuch logon ke beech lokpriya hone ki koshish karna kaayar aur chote logon ka kaam hai. Aur sena ke samaan ko daanv pe lagaana, isse zyaada sharmnaak aur kya ho sakta hai (Trying to become popular among some people by doing evil to the country is the work of cowards and small people. And putting the honor of the army at stake...What can be more shameful than this)".

For the unversed, the whole uproar against the Fukrey actress began when she reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Lt. General Dwivedi's statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister's previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back. 

Lt General Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it." Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi." Since then, Twitter users have been asking for Richa's boycott from the Hindi film industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher has been a part of two blockbuster hits this year namely The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. His most recently released film Uunchai is also doing well at the box office.

