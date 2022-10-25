Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Anupam Kher celebrates Diwali with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji

Anupam posted a couple of pictures with his Uunchai co-actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji with a thankful note.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 08:39 PM IST

Anupam Kher celebrates Diwali with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji
Credit: Anupam Kher/Instagram

The Kashmir File actor Anupam Kher celebrated Diwali with Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted adorable pictures with a sweet thank you note.

Anupam posted a couple of pictures with his Uunchai co-actor Amitabh Bachchan where he could be seen wearing a red checked kurta while Big B donned a yellow kurta with a light colour dupatta.Thanking Big B, he wrote, "Thank you #Amitji, #JayaJi, #Abhishek and #Aishwarya for a wonderful #Deepawali experience at your place. It was great to have some festive time with you all! Love and prayers always. #ShubhDeepawali #Festival."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In another post, he shared photos with Rani where Rani opted for a black kurta with golden embroidery and red sharara."Thank you dearest Rani and Adi for your hospitality and warmth! It was great to spend some time with you and our friends! I LOVED your home Rani. It is beautiful! Love and prayers always! #Diwali #Love #Festival," he captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam also met his dearest friend with actor Shahrukh Khan. SRK looks handsome in a black kurta. Calling this meeting a Diwali Bonaza, he wrote, "Diwali bonanza! Met my dearest friend #Shahrukh after a very long time. He was as always loving, caring, respectful, compassionate and of course charming! May God give him all the happiness in the world!@iamsrk #DDLJ #Friend #Love."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam will be seen in Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Emergency, Uunchai and The Signature among several others. (With inputs from ANI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From fastest fifty to most editions as captain of a team: 5 records held by Indian players in T20 World Cup
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AUS vs SL: Huge blow to Australia as Adam Zampa tests Covid positive ahead of crucial match
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.