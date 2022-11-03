Anupam Kher reacts to success of The Kashmir Files, Karthieya 2, says 'yeh aisa tamacha hai unn...' | Exclusive

Anupam Kher The Kashmir FIles

Anupam Kher single-handedly gave two back-to-back blockbusters in 2022. With The Kashmir File and Kathikeya 2, Kher becomes the most profitable actor of the year. Even after being in films for over 38 years, the actor is charged up and giving it tough to newcomers. While promoting his upcoming film Uuncha i with DNA, Kher boasts about proving the facts, and assumptions wrong.

During the conversation Anupam stated that the success of these films is a statement to naysayers, "Yeh un logo ko liye message hai ki don't write people off. Don't play God. Don't assume that you know everything. No one knows anything. I am not saying this with arrogance, but with humility and pride. Today, a 67-year-old man has so far made Rs 480 crores at the box office. Rs 350 crore with The Kashmir Files and Rs 120 crore with Karthikeya 2, Uunchai is still yet to release." Kher continued, "You have no business and no right to do that. Yeh aisa tamacha hai unn logo ke chehre par who assume or categories people. Don't decide for others."