Anupam Kher reacts to success of The Kashmir Files, Karthieya 2, says 'yeh aisa tamacha hai unn...' | Exclusive

Reported By:| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 06:29 PM IST
Anupam Kher single-handedly gave two back-to-back blockbusters in 2022. With The Kashmir File and Kathikeya 2, Kher becomes the most profitable actor of the year. Even after being in films for over 38 years, the actor is charged up and giving it tough to newcomers. While promoting his upcoming film Uunchai with DNA, Kher boasts about proving the facts, and assumptions wrong.
During the conversation Anupam stated that the success of these films is a statement to naysayers, "Yeh un logo ko liye message hai ki don't write people off. Don't play God. Don't assume that you know everything. No one knows anything. I am not saying this with arrogance, but with humility and pride. Today, a 67-year-old man has so far made Rs 480 crores at the box office. Rs 350 crore with The Kashmir Files and Rs 120 crore with Karthikeya 2, Uunchai is still yet to release." Kher continued, "You have no business and no right to do that. Yeh aisa tamacha hai unn logo ke chehre par who assume or categories people. Don't decide for others."
Made his debut in 1984 with Rajshri's Saaransh, Kher believes that age is just a number. That is the reason why he started working out in his 60s. The actor further added that he doesn't see his contemporaries like Boman Irani or Amitabh Bachchan as his competition. Instead, he aims to compete with Gen-Z stars Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan. Kher said, "My completion is not with my contemporaries, but with youngsters. Mera competition toh Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan ke saath hai. They are wonderful people, and brilliant actors, but agar yeh actors 38 saal aur 530 films karne ke baad bhi aise, apni film ke baare mein aise baat kar sake, toh that will be their achievement." Kher starrer Uunchai will hit cinemas on Novemeber 11.