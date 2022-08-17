Search icon
Anupam Kher calls himself, Kartik Aaryan 'superstars' as he poses with the latter, says 'time is changing'

Along with sharing photos with Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher also talked about the success of their films, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

Anupam Kher/Instagram

On Wednesday, August 17, Anupam Kher shared photos with Kartik Aaryan and called himself and the Dhamaka star 'superstars' for starring in The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 respectively, the Hindi films that have earned the maximum amount of money at the box office this year.

Along with the two pictures, Anupam wrote, "SUPERSTARS: Since the criteria of calling an actor (however good he/she is) a #SuperStar depends on the money their movies make, I am sharing with you all a pic of two SUPERSTARS. At least this year for me!"

Sharing the box office collection of their films, he continued, "My film #KashmirFiles made 350crores worldwide and @kartikaaryan’s #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 earned close to 250 crores. Time is changing and so is the audience's taste and the system. Who had ever imagined that a day will come, when my film like #KashmirFiles in the lead will do business of 350cr. It is a good churning! I welcome the change. Hope you all do too!".

READ | Anupam Kher 'feels blessed' as he bows down in front of RRR director SS Rajamouli

Concluding his post, he elaborated on his meeting with Kartik and wrote, "It was such a pleasure to meet #Kartik recently! He is going to be here for a long long time. Both, as an actor and a superstar. Main toh lagbhag pichle 40 se daud raha hoon aur bhi bahut saal abhi daudna hai aur Kartik jaise naujaawaano ke saath compete karna hai. Jai Ho!".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Talking about The Kashmir Files, the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. Apart from Kher, the hard-hitting drama also featured Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Pallavi Joshi, and Prakash Belavadi in pivotal roles.

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa headlined by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The recently released film starrer Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav, among others apart from Kartik.

