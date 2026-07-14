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Anupam Kher breaks silence on massive backlash for calling Ram Mandir donation theft 'minor thing': 'People fear the truth'

Anupam Kher on backlash for calling Ram Mandir donation theft 'minor thing'

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Anupam Kher breaks silence on massive backlash for calling Ram Mandir donation theft 'minor thing': 'People fear the truth'

Reacting to the alleged theft of Ram Mandir donations, Anupam Kher called it a "minor thing," adding that temples had suffered greater destruction during the Mughal era, adding that Hindu women were raped within temple premises. The veteran actor was brutally trolled for his remarks.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 03:35 PM IST

Anupam Kher breaks silence on massive backlash for calling Ram Mandir donation theft 'minor thing': 'People fear the truth'
Anupam Kher on backlash for Ram Mandir comments
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Veteran actor Anupam Kher has responded to the backlash over his comments on the alleged theft of donations linked to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Taking to social media, Kher shared a video in which he was seen wearing a saffron scarf and addressed the controversy surrounding his remarks. Standing firm on his position, the actor asserted that he remains unwavering in his views and said that no amount of criticism or public outcry would compel him to alter his stance.

Along with the video, the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor wrote, "People fear the truth the most when it doesn't align with their agenda. A few days ago, what I said about the theft at Ram Mandir, I said it with complete honesty and responsibility. Even today, I stand by every word of mine. But some people need an issue more than the truth. They want debate, controversy, noise. That's why the matter was twisted and presented."

"I just want to say this: I was never scared before, I'm not scared today, and I won't be scared in the future. Be it trolls, so-called influencers, or leaders! No one's noise will change my stance. Whatever I believe is right, that's what I'll say. Whether you agree or disagree, that's your right. But speaking the truth is my right as well as my duty. The rest...whoever wants to do whatever, let them do it. I'll remain just as I am. Jai Shri Ram," the 71-year-old actor added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Reacting to the Ram Mandir donation theft, Anupam Kher had said to India Today, "Temples were plundered when the Mughals destroyed them; they were looted when Mughal kings killed Brahmins and weighed the sacred threads stripped from their bodies. Plunder occurred when numerous Mughal emperors arrived and carted away everything from the temples; it occurred when women were raped within temple premises. That is a far greater issue. If we overcame that, then I believe this is a very minor matter – simply a case of human greed on the part of a few individuals." The actor was massively trolled on social media for his comments.

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