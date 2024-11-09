Anupam Kher reacted to the delays Kangana Ranaut's Emergency faced and revealed that once the film is out people will forget about the negativity.

Anupam Kher has reacted to the delays of his upcoming movie, Kangana Ranaut-starrer and directorial Emergency, Kangana's film is based on the life of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the Indian Emergency of 1975 imposed by her government. In Emergency, Anupam plays the role Jayprakash Narayan, one of the pivotal leaders during the Indian Emergency from 1975-1977.

While promoting his new released Vijay 69, Anupam Kher has opened up about Emergency going thought several controversies and delays. In the exclusive conversation with DNA India, Anupam promised in a confident tone that once the film is out, the audience will forget all the bad memories related to the film. He says, "I think iss mamle pe aur clearly toh Kangana kahegi (Kangana is best one to answer that). She has made a brilliant film. Upar-neeche time aata hai. But jab film lagegi, log bhool jayenge sab kuch. (There are ups and dow, but she has made a brilliant film. Ups and downs do happens, but when the film will release, people will forget all the controversies)."

Kangana Ranaut's Emergeny was originally slated to release in October–November 2023. the film was re-scheduled to release on 14 June 2024. Later due to Lok Sabha elections, it got pushed for September 2024. The film was ready for mega screening but board stood against certification. On August 30, 2024, Ranaut claimed the film was being denied a certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) possibly due to external pressures. The Government of Telangana has also considered a ban on the film due to objections raised by the Sikh community members. Later, the film was postponed due to these reasons. Finally on October 17, 2024, Ranaut broke the news of his Emergency being been finally cleared by the CBFC, and it was annouced by her handle.

Anupam Kher on working at 69

In the same conversation, When asked if the film was finding him, he laughed, "Your observation is correct, Akshay (Roy, the director) was looking for me, to lead his film. I was looking for a film that would motivate me, inspire me more, and challenge me as an actor. So it happened. I am glad with the fact that during a recent screening with the cast and crew, the most common compliment which I got, and loved is, 'Hum kisi aur ko imagine nahi kar sakte is role mein'. So that's a satisfying feeling for me. Role karo toh aise karo ki kisi aur ko koi aur nazar hi na aaye." Vijay 69 is currently streaming on Netflix.

