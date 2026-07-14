Anupam Kher breaks silence as old feud video with Naseeruddin Shah resurfaces: 'Some people didn't...'

Anupam Kher has said his old feud with Naseeruddin Shah is long over after six-year-old videos resurfaced online.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has reacted after his years-old feud with fellow actor Naseeruddin Shah resurfaced on social media. The actor said the old controversy is being deliberately revived to target him over his recent comments on the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. He also clarified that there is no bitterness between him and Naseeruddin anymore.

The renewed discussion began after an old clip of Naseeruddin Shah calling Anupam a "sycophantic clown" went viral again. Soon after, Anupam's response from 2020, in which he said Naseeruddin's judgment had been affected by "the substances" he had consumed, also resurfaced online.

Anupam says old videos are being used to target him

Addressing the issue in a video shared on Instagram on Monday, Anupam said the controversy was being reignited because some people were unhappy with his recent remarks after visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

सच से लोगों को सबसे ज़्यादा डर तब लगता है, जब वह उनके एजेंडे के अनुकूल नहीं होता।

कुछ दिन पहले मैंने राम मंदिर में हुई चोरी के बारे में जो कहा, पूरी ईमानदारी और ज़िम्मेदारी से कहा। आज भी अपने हर शब्द पर कायम हूँ।

लेकिन कुछ लोगों को सच से ज़्यादा एक मुद्दा चाहिए होता है। उन्हें… pic.twitter.com/1U2kHJfzhG July 13, 2026

"A few days ago, I visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and spoke about my feelings. Some people didn't like what I said because it didn't fit their agenda. They wanted to create a narrative and started looking for ways to target and troll me, to abuse me. An entire ecosystem was formed just to attack me. They said many things about me, but I only enjoyed it more because they worked so hard. When they had nothing else, they dug up a six-year-old video of Naseeruddin Shah, hoping to damage my reputation," he said.

'We have hugged and respect each other'

The 71-year-old actor also dismissed speculation that he still shares a strained relationship with Naseeruddin Shah. According to Anupam, the two actors have already moved past their differences.

"In reality, Naseer and I have met, hugged each other and respect one another. People even told me to let the matter go because it had been eight or nine months, but they forgot that I had already responded to that video back then and expressed how I felt," he said.

Anupam is currently in Ayodhya filming his upcoming movie Shri Ram Bhoomi.

His comments on Ram Mandir controversy

The actor also recently commented on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir, saying the incident should not affect the temple's sanctity and that those responsible must face punishment.

"It does not reduce the dignity or prestige of the temple. It took 500 years for this temple to be established. If a few people indulge in such acts, it should not affect the temple's sanctity. If there's a theft in a house, you don't blame or abandon the house itself. What happened was wrong and should never have happened. But Sanatan Dharma and Lord Ram have existed since ancient times, across the ages. Those responsible for it must certainly be caught and punished," he told PTI.

What sparked the feud?

The disagreement between Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah dates back to 2020 when the latter criticised Anupam's political views during an interview with The Wire.

"Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think he needs to be taken seriously. He's a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It's in his blood; he can't help it," Naseeruddin had said.

Anupam later responded with a video message.

"Janab Naseeruddin Shah Sahab, I watched the interview you gave about me. You said that I am clown, and should not be taken seriously; that I am a sycophant and that all of it is in my blood. Thanks for these compliments, but I don't take what you said seriously at all. However, I never bad-mouthed you, or said anything rude to you. But now I would like to say that you have spent your entire life, despite all the success, in frustration. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Virat Kohli, then I am sure I am in great company. Also, none of these people took your statements seriously. Because we know that this is not you talking but all the substances you've consumed for years. They've clouded your judgement of what is right and what is wrong. If saying bad things about me gets you headlines for a couple of days, then this is my gift to you. May God keep you happy."

In 2025, Anupam revealed that Naseeruddin Shah had later apologised to him in person, bringing an end to their public disagreement.