Anupam Kher believes The Kashmir Files should win every award, says 'aap kaise nahi...'

Anupam Kher is one of the highest-grosser stars of 2022. With The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, Kher has given two blockbusters, within a year. Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files is among the biggest blockbusters from 2022, and Kher stated the film deserves acknowledgement and accolades at every award function.

Recently, while speaking to the media with Nikhil Siddhartha over Karthikeya 2 success, Kher was asked if he's expecting awards for The Kashmir Files. The actor frankly shared his views, and stated, "Kashmir Files ke liye jis funtion mein mujhe award nahi mila... woh funtion hi fraud hoga. Aap kaise nahi de sakte har awards The Kashmir Files ko the best direction, best actor, best film ka award." Later he laughed and further added, "Yeh baat mein ahem se nahi kar raha hu, but I believe ki The Kashmir Files ko har award milna chaiye. Warna aap genuine nahi ho sakte."

During the conversation, Anupam was asked to comment on Anurag Kashyap's recent comment that he hopes The Kashmir Files is not picked as India's entry at the Oscars, Kher first refused to comment and then said, "Kaun hai woh, kaun hai Anurag Kashyap?" sarcastically as he added that this is what the media wanted to listen. Anupam then seriously answered, "Main Anurag Kashyap ki bataur filmmaker bahut izzat karta hoon, bahut ache director hain. Par unka certificate thodi chahiye humko, woh koi certificate thoda baant rahe hain ki yeh achhe hain aur yeh achhe nahi hain. Humein janta ne saraaha hai aur hum uske liye bahut khush kismat hain."

For the unversed, while talking about the SS Rajamouli-directed RRR's impact on the West, Kashyap told Galatta Plus, "The west sees RRR differently than what we see, and they have loved RRR. If RRR becomes India's selection, 99% it might get nominated at the Academy Awards. That's the impact RRR has had on the world of Hollywood. India might actually have a nomination in the final five, if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files."