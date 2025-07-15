Anupam Kher bashes Diljit Dosanjh for working with Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: 'Can't see my sister's sindoor...'

Anupam Kher said he respects Diljit’s freedom of expression, but he would not have done the same.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared his opinion on the controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, which stars Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The film sparked criticism after tensions rose between India and Pakistan, especially following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to NDTV, Kher said he respects Diljit’s freedom of expression, but he would not have done the same. "It's his fundamental right. He has full freedom to exercise his right and he should be given freedom to exercise it. I can say from my point of view that maybe I wouldn't do what he did," he said.

Kher Gives a Personal Analogy

Kher explained his stance by comparing it to a situation at home. "If my neighbour slapped my father but was a great singer, I wouldn’t invite him to perform in my house. I am not that great. I won't hit him back, but I won't give him the right," Kher said.

He added that the way he treats his family reflects how he sees his country too. "The rule that I practice at my home, I practice in my country. I am not that great that I could see my family get hit or see my sister's sindoor get destroyed for art. Those who can do so, they have all the freedom."

Why Sardaar Ji 3 Faced Backlash

The film became controversial because it features a Pakistani actress at a time when India-Pakistan tensions are high. Many questioned Diljit’s decision to share screen space with Hania Aamir. The makers later clarified that Sardaar Ji 3 was filmed before the Pahalgam attack and was released only overseas due to financial constraints.

Diljit had stated that the makers couldn’t afford the loss, and that Hania had been cast long ago before political tensions escalated.